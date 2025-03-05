Obasanjo’s letters to Jonathan, Buhari, others shaped Nigeria- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s interventions in national affairs as a pivotal force in shaping public policy and acting as a checkmate on the leaders in designing policies and programs for the country.

Tinubu said that though the leaders who had occupied office after him, particularly between 2007 and 2023 had often seen his comments on their policies and programs as wrong and unnecessary but the views often expressed by the former president were always views of the masses on his successors.

The president stated that Obasanjo’s frequent intervention in the governance of the country has made him more relevant, 18 years after vacating office as civilian president.

Asides Tinubu, Obasanjos interventions in former presidents Jonathan and Buhari’s administrations often came through impactful open letters which have stirred national discourse and prompted policy change.

In a tribute to the former president on the occasion of his birthday, Tinubu described Obasanjo, a retired General and statesman, as an extraordinary leader whose contributions have woven deeply into Nigeria’s historical fabric over six decades.

Obasanjo, who marks his 88th birthday, is a towering figure in Nigeria’s history whose military and civilian leadership were marked by critical junctures like ending the 30-month Biafran Civil War and steering Nigeria’s transition to democracy.

Tinubu emphasized Obasanjo’s meritorious service in the Nigerian Army, his role in ending the 30-month Biafran civil war in 1970, and his leadership during military and civilian administrations.

“Sometimes controversial, former President Obasanjo’s regular interventions in national affairs have helped shape public policies and acted as a check on leadership,” Tinubu stated.

The president noted that Obasanjo’s actions have consistently demonstrated a selfless commitment to national unity, peace, and progress, both during his tenure as head of state and in his post-presidential years.

Tinubu also acknowledged Obasanjo’s global influence as an ambassador for peace, a troubleshooter in conflict resolution, and an advocate for good governance and Pan-Africanism through institutions like the African Union and United Nations, testifying to his statesmanship.

He said, “Out of office, only a few will deny that the former president continues to wield considerable influence among the political elite at home and well-regarded abroad, where he is an ambassador of global peace and a troubleshooter. His tireless efforts in conflict resolution, advocacy for good governance, and dedication to Pan-Africanism through institutions like the African Union and the United Nations are testaments to his statesmanship.”

The president praised Obasanjo’s critical policies and reforms during his two eras—military rule in the 1970s and civilian presidency from 1999 to 2007—which profoundly impacted Nigerians, including his successful transition to civilian rule in 1979 after prison.

Tinubu prayed for Obasanjo’s continued strength, hoping he would live many more years to further benefit Nigeria and Africa.

He said, “At 88, the former president is still gaining strength. I pray that God Almighty will grant him the grace and strength to live for more years so the nation and Africa can continue to benefit from his wisdom and experience.”