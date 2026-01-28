Obasanjo’s daughter joins APC ahead 2027 elections

Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has reportedly joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obasanjo was said to have completed her registration to the party in Ogun State, as informed by a former council Chairman in the state, Biodun Ajayi.

”I can confirm to you that Professor Iyabo Obasanjo, on Tuesday, at Ibogun Ward 11 of Ifo Local Government, completed her online registration as a member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress,” Ajayi said.

An erstwhile House of Representatives, who spoke anonymously, also confirmed the former Commissioner’s membership to the mandate describing the reports as accurate.

Earlier, Obasanjo, who was a Commissioner for Health between 2023 till 2007 and also a Senator representing Ogun Central in 2007 till 2011, had her billboards surfaced in Abeokuta late in 2025 fuelling speculations about a possible return to politics for 2027 elections.

The alleged party member is yet to speak on the information as of press time.