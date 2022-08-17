Obasanjo, Tinubu meet, discuss 2023 presidential poll, others

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has visited the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, to discuss his plans and vision for the country, if elected next year to succeed the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu was accompanied to the home of the former president’s home by his Vice presidential candidate, Kassim Shettima, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, Segun Osoba, and Osun state ex-governor, Bisi Akande, and others.

The meeting between Tinubu and Obasanjo was held behind closed doors and the discussion was believed to be in connection with the ambition of the Lagos State former governor to become the country’s next president next year.

During the meeting, sources present disclosed that both personalities discussed the 2023 election and expressed their views about the country and possible solutions to it.

Before Tinubu’s arrival at Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Wednesday, dozens of his supporters had waited to cheer him and other dignitaries that accompanied him.

Both personalities last had a meeting on political activities barely seven years after Tinubu led Buhari to meet the elder statesman, to seek his blessing while aiming to unseat former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

But years after, Obasanjo withdrew his support for Buhari and the APC, which he supported to power by tearing his card as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

