Obasanjo tests coronavirus negative

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has tested negative to coronavirus infection.

The former president’s action, subjecting himself for testing protocol, may not be unconnected to recent increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country which had also claimed lives, including that of politically exposed persons.

Confirming his result on Sunday, Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said that his boss’s new status came after he received a negative result for the deadly respiratory disease.

Furthermore, he revealed that the former Military General took the test on Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Pent House residence, in Ogun State.

“The samples of the test, conducted by one Dr. Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos, Nigeria, was returned negative on Saturday.

“The laboratory is one of the accredited laboratories approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to conduct the crucial Covid-19 test on both asymptomatic and symptomatic Nigerians.”