Obasanjo snubs Tinubu, Atiku, endorses Obi ahead February poll

The former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has put an end to ongoing speculations about his relationship with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after endorsing the Anambra State former governor as his preferred contestant for the upcoming elections in the country.

Obasanjo, who described the Labour Party standard-bearer as his mentee, said that he has an edge over the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his former vice and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

The former president announced his decision on Sunday through his 2023 New Year message which he personally signed and made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi,

