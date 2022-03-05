Obasanjo sets criteria for selecting Nigeria’s next president

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has told Nigerians that they should consider principles over the personalities of the candidate they wished to vote for during the poll.

Obasanjo said that considering candidates for the poll based on principle would help the country progress beyond 2023 and that personalities would only hold back the wheel of progress for the nation.

While arguing that Nigeria must put principles over personalities, the former president noted that all he wished for the country was to progress beyond projections made set by economic experts.

He made the remark on Saturday at an international forum organised by the Centre for Human Security and Dialogue at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The forum – which was attended by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina – was part of activities marking Obasanjo’s 85th birthday.

According to him, we need to be clear about what Nigeria needs today and why Nigeria needs it,” he said. “Only then can we answer the question of how.

“That will inform us of the criteria and characteristic for determining who. I believe in principles before personalities. And taking personalities before principles is putting the cart before the horse.

“As for me, the major issue for me is how to progress Nigeria from a country to a nation. The last part of our anthem talks of building a nation where truth and justice will reign. Do we have truth and do we have justice, on the basis of which we can build a nation?”,

The former president, meanwhile stressed that Nigerian efforts to build a nation have undergone a significant decline since 2015, and there is a need to correct it before next year.

“If in 2015, Nigeria was 75 percent a country and 50 percent a nation, today, Nigeria will not be more than 50 percent a country and 25 percent a nation,” Obasanjo said. “That’s how bad we have gone down in nation-building.”

He noted that the task of reversing the trend is beyond one personality or political party.

“It is beyond professional and commercial politicians alone,” he said. “It demands and requires all hands on deck. I mean Nigerians in all walks of life: politicians, community leaders, traditional leaders, religious leaders, diplomatic leaders, leaders in academia, leaders in all aspects of government life, and leaders in other aspects of civil society. As long as we continue to do the same thing over and over again, the result will not be different.”

