Obasanjo, MKO Abiola and 2023 election

The Yoruba Referendum Committee is compelled to address Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s “Appeal to all Nigerians, particularly Young Nigerians” because the premise of his “appeal” is anchored on his own remembrance of historical and contemporary roles he himself played in Nigeria.

If left unchallenged, this letter may turn the concept of Statesmanship on its head. His preferred demographic, the youth, may be pushed into seeing democratic elections not as a choice between alternative ideologies but as a war between young and adult Nigerians, a situation capable of dividing the country along age lines.

Ordinarily, a statesman is expected to provide a necessary pathway toward resolving any contradictions if the statesman wants to act with patriotism and with a sense of history and a patriotic view of national development.

The Yoruba Referendum Committee feels obliged to remind General Obasanjo about the root of Nigeria’s political and economic problems today as not deriving from age differences across the population.

The root of misgovernance in the country after independence is traceable to the destruction of the country’s Federal polity and economy, largely at the instance of military governments in which General Obasanjo also served as a poster child for the substitution of Federal democratic governance with unitary governance.

The foundation of the turning of the country’s youths into second-class citizens that Obasanjo now wants to salvage was laid by Obasanjo after he succeeded General Murtala Mohammed as Military Head of State in 1975 and later consolidated with the 1999 Constitution upon which General Obasanjo was nominated by his fellow military rulers after they released him from Sani Abacha’s jail after the sudden death of Abacha.

Most of the young people in Nigeria today were born into unitary governments created by military dictators that gradually turned over 65% of the country’s population into paupers and perpetual job seekers. It is insensitive for an Obasanjo to sound concerned about the decline of Nigeria, having himself served as the first architect of unitary government and a preferred nominee of the military cabal that succeeded Abacha for the 1999 post-military government, to supervise the implementation of the final dose of de-Federalization of the country’s governance.

There is still time for the retired general to atone for his own oversize effort to destroy Federalism in the country, rather than writing to distract the youth of the country from where the rain started to beat them, to borrow Chinua Achebe’s proverb.

Undoubtedly, Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi, who had earlier said there is nothing wrong with the 1999 Constitution, as his preferred candidate, is, therefore, another OBJ ruse to continue with unitary governance at a time that a cross-section is calling for a change of governance template in Nigeria.

When Obasanjo says we should “leave the past and face the future” with copious examples of what he considers as the past, he failed to acknowledge the reality that the efforts by him and his henchmen to destroy the country’s diversity remain the principal root of post-colonial Nigeria’s problems.

It is obvious that the past shapes the present and, by extension, the future. Every instance of the past mentioned by Chief Obasanjo continues to have consequences, which cannot be wished away by denialism that constitutes the main premise for his latest appeal to Nigerian youth, undoubtedly innocent victims of Nigeria that Obasanjo himself co-created with his club of military dictators.

Therefore, arriving at a common answer must be situated within this common cause– addressing the roots of what robbed Nigerian youth of the economic stability experienced by their parents and grandparents under a proper Federal system of governance. When Obasanjo wrote that we should embrace “mutual forgiveness and move on,” he failed to address mutual forgiveness as a function of mutual causes, a choice of action that is akin to erecting a building without a foundation.

The mutual causes are situated within the drive for Nigeria’s Federalism and multinational democracy, the recognition of which will inform on mutual understanding and therefore forgiveness.

This was further proven in Obasanjo’s conclusion, wherein he referenced Tafawa Balewa as saying that “cooperation, friendship, justice, equity, love and fear of God which are hallmarks of the three religions practiced in this country are the basis of our full and fulfilled lives and living as Nigerians.”

Obasanjo’s plea for equity, justice, and love is a forward-looking sensibility that cannot be separated from the injustice in the governance of Nigeria in the past and of which Obasanjo himself is a principal actor.

Turning the challenges of the past into a new opportunity for Nigeria’s youth and their parents can only come from an honest attitude to the events of the past. And nobody in Nigeria needs to understand this reality better than Obasanjo by thinking contextually, rather than sermonizing to eclipse past injustices that he had participated actively in creating in Nigeria.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo must have forgotten or chosen to be unaware of the danger in his compulsive moralizing when he began to enforce de-Federalizing Nigeria through centralization of all the developmental initiatives of the Western and other regions (for example, UNIFE, WNTV/WNBS, free public education for the youth, the neutralization of the Civil Service begun under Murtala Muhammed; imposition of the 1979 Constitution and consequently his opposition to Awolowo’s emergence as civilian president in 1979; agreeing to serve as the main antagonist to Abiola’s victory at the 1993 presidential election and serving as the co-author of the Interim government decree; and Obasanjo’s conspiracy with his sponsors for the 1999 constitution without any visible Constitution.

Even when some of Obasanjo’s fellow generals urged action against the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, the former military head of state kept screaming that Abiola was not the messiah Nigeria needed.

The same Obasanjo’s characterization of the 2007 election as “do or die,” remains one of the most egregious anti-democratic statements in the modern world, not to talk about Obasanjo’s denial of statutory allocations to Lagos State for reforming the state’s local government system or his refusal to seek intervention in ensuring a credible election in 2007, which Obasanjo’s successor, Umaru Yar’Adua characterized as unwholesome.

At this point in the history of Nigeria, Obasanjo needed to remember the aphorism, “Physician, heal thyself,” before promoting a false sermon about democracy through a crude attempt to pit Nigeria’s youth against their parents and grandparents.

Asking Nigerians to “move on” is tantamount to asking us to forget largely OBJ’s own past. This would have been acceptable if only he is ready to admit to his own culpability and seek forgiveness.

His presidency allocated $16 billion to bring electricity to Nigeria in his second term, yet Nigeria in 2023 distributes less than 6,000 megawatts! Rather than telling Nigerians how we got to this mess and asking for forgiveness, Obasanjo has chosen to instigate the youth against the rest of the country.

Yet, the main issue is not about choosing presidents for the youth. The real issue is for former presidents and those ready to act as statesmen to acknowledge fully the sources of the degradation of the youth’s experience since 1966 until now and Obasanjo’s role in the governance of Nigeria.

Chief Obasanjo says with self-congratulation in his new sermon, “I became Head of State at 39……. When it was considered necessary, I was drafted back into active political life after twenty years of interregnum. I came back at 62 and by 70, I was on my way out. Others like General Gowon and Enahoro became national leaders at 33 and 27 respectively and General Gowon at the helms of leadership of Nigeria at the highest level.”

For the benefit of the youths, the motivating forces which shaped the above development needs to be understood.

General Gowon was at the “helm of leadership” not because of his age, but despite it. He was the nominee of a power bloc that had forced its way into power, further strengthening illegality and unconstitutional seizure of political power from which Obasanjo later benefited. Ignoring this reality is instituting a deficient political morality. Chief Obasanjo became Head of State at 39 as a direct consequence of a military coup d’etat, itself riding on the wings of earlier military coup d’états.

Obasanjo’s emergence as a youthful leader was, therefore, a negation of the justice and political morality which he is now preaching. The immorality of a military coup cannot be grounds for a democratic society, for, it normalizes treason as the foundation of political morality, of which Obasanjo’s is a major beneficiary, which unfortunately has constructed as a reason for self-panegyrics.

That the former president intends to build “cooperation, friendship, justice, equity, love and fear of God” on the foundation of this immorality and is asking the youth to campaign for his personal choice of presidential candidate shows his obsession over letter writing to the extent of being les narcissistic and adopting the culture of critical thinking generally expected of elder statesmen.

In contrast, Chief Anthony Enahoro, whom he referenced, became a national leader at a little over 20 when he joined Nigeria’s anti-colonial activities and the decolonizing political processes that followed. He was motivated by a trajectory contradictory to Obasanjo’s. While Anthony Enahoro was opposing the colonial order and agitating for Independence from it, Olusegun Obasanjo was undergoing training as an Army Officer of the same Colonial Power!

At their youthful and old ages, Enahoro and Obasanjo followed different and antagonistic trajectories. Therefore, mobilizing Nigerian to vote with Obasanjo for Obi cannot only be about the age of the voter, it should be about demonstrating full respect for the citizen’s freedom of choice regardless of his or her age.

Chief Obasanjo, by seeking to make a special category of young voters, denies the democratic value anchored on the cooperation between the young and the old as the foundation for a sustainable democratic community.

Since General Obasanjo laced his “appeal” with references to God, it is pertinent to remind him that God always reminds the people of Israel what He has done for them. God does not ignore the past. When He says that we should not consider the former things nor consider the things of old, it is because God has already shown a future which is the negation of the past.

The result of legitimizing the various military coups through its many constitutions, like Obasanjo’s latest sermon to the nation speaks more of excusing homogenizing all the Peoples of Nigeria into one.

This outcome has been achieved administratively through the atomization of the various Peoples into states which are made dependent on the central administration from where the ability and capability for the aspirations and expectations of the various Peoples are “packaged and managed” not for development of the nation but for eternalizing a regime of geopolitics designed to paralyze the nation through ceaseless struggles for hegemony of one nationality over another.

Hence, what is needed from a statesman is charting the way out of this Problematic, which the Yoruba Referendum Committee has proposed as the “Yoruba Referendum” to be conducted by the Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti State Houses of Assembly.

The “Yoruba Referendum” thus becomes the Legitimate, Valid and Legal means to decide whether the imposed Constitutional order is acceptable to Yoruba People or not. Similar processes can be adopted by other Nationalities in Nigeria to transparently demonstrate its preference for reform of the country’s polity and economy. The results of which becomes the foundation for Re-Federalizing Nigeria.

This is the only statesman-like approach that can stand the test of time; unless, of course, the “statesman” is only interested in sustaining a bastardized Federation.

The Editorial Board, Yoruba Referendum Committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

