Obasanjo, Jonathan, others fed Igbo lies on 2nd Niger Bridge- Presidency

As Nigerians commend President Muhammadu Buhari on 2nd Niger bridge construction and discloses it’s possible benefits to the economy, the Presidency has said that the Southeast and South-south states would have major commercial hub had previous administrations particularly after Nigeria returned to democratic, consider the project important and not make unrealistic promises.

It said that the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, which assumed office I’m 1999 and subsequent administrations including Buhari’s successor, Goodluck Jonathan, had cajoled the South Easterners to vote them with assurance that the bridge expected to boost commerce within the region would be completed after presidential elections.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, took the swipe at the previous administrations and joined millions of Nigerians commending his principal for silently completing the project that had become been abandoned over the years.

He noted that the efforts of the president indicated the plans of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has for the country as against their counterpart, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that ruled Nigeria for 16 years.

Adesina, who made the claim in an article titled, ‘NDABOSKI! If Only For 2nd Niger Bridge, this country wouldn’t Forget Buhari’, and shared on his official social media handle yesterday, noted that the successive PDP governments only considered the project as toll to win elections.

The presidential spokesman noted that despite the trauma and travails users of the River Niger bridge passes through, the administrations before that of his principal, the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), used words of mouth to sway the people for votes when its election time.

According to him, when politicians want the votes of South Easterners as elections approach, they go and offload shovels, pickaxes, wheelbarrows, cutlasses, and others at the site, as if that is what is required to build a bridge of that magnitude.

He wrote, “Built-in 1965, the artery between the South East, South-South, and the rest of the country has become grossly inadequate, and torture to navigate at peak seasons. There was a year travelers even spent the night on the bridge.

“There is a long history to the building of a second bridge over the River Niger, and it had over the years become a tool of false promises, lies, and propaganda.

“When politicians want the votes of South Easterners as elections approach, they go and offload shovels, pickaxes, wheelbarrows, cutlasses, and others at the site, as if that is what is required to build a bridge of that magnitude.

“After they’ve got the votes, they come to remove their miserable implements. Goodbye basket, I’ve carried all my apples. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did it for 16 years, building the bridge with their mouths.”

After giving details on the project from the successive military regimes before Obasanjo’s presidency, Adesina wrote, “Then came Olusegun Obasanjo, a former military head of state, as civilian President. He promised to build the bridge. It didn’t happen in eight years.

“About five days before he left office, Obasanjo flagged off the project, to cost N58.6 billion, and handed it to his successor, Umaru Yar’Adua. No action in the three years that the administration lasted. Understandably so, for Yar’Adua was infirm.

“Then came Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who even at a point added Azikiwe to his name. He promised Heaven on earth, saying he was a South easterner, and he would build the bridge. During a Town Hall meeting on August 30, 2012, in the region, he said what would he claim he had done for his Igbo brethren, if he didn’t build the bridge.

“Later, Azikiwe disappeared from Jonathan’s name, and the Second Niger bridge disappeared with it. All that happened in the about six years that the administration lasted was a Federal Executive Council approval for final planning and design of the bridge. All motion, no movement.”

On Buhari’s response, he added, “And then came the man from Daura, a Fulani, with no affinity with the South East. He didn’t make promises, he didn’t boast. He just went to work quietly.

“From September 1, 2018, without fanfare or swashbuckling, action started on the Second Niger bridge. Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister for Works and Housing, was the chief executioner. Doggedly, he and his principal set to work. And here we are today. What has defeated many military and civilian administrations is now reality in our country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

