Obasanjo, Govs meet in London, consider Obi’s candidacy ahead 2023 election

Ahead of next year’s presidential election, the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and State Governors have met with the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, to discuss campaign plans and other strategies that could aid the Anambra state former governor’s chances of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state governors present at the meeting held in London, United Kingdom (UK), were on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, his Oyo, Benue, and Abia counterparts, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, as well as Okezie Ikpeazu, and Cross River state former governor, Donald Duke, among others.

Although details of the meeting were not made public, sources privy to the meeting stated that the discussion on Thursday was part of the ongoing negotiations to ensure that a candidate from the Southern region of the country wins the 2023 presidential election.

As gathered, during the meeting all parties were allowed to state their view including Obasanjo who does not have any admiration for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, considering what transpired between them during their tenure between 1999 and 2007.

The meeting has further increased fears in the PDP that the face-off between Atiku and Wike, who lost the party’s primary to the former Vice president, may affect its chances of returning the opposition party to power.

The convergence came hours after reports emanated that the governors had traveled to Paris in France and held discussions with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The party elders are apprehensive that the activities of Wike and the governors of Oyo and Benue states, Seyi Makinde and Samuel Ortom, may negatively affect the PDP’s chances in the 2023 presidential election.

Aside from the PDP, the APC members were also concerned that Wike after holding discussions with governors of the party’s platform and other chieftains has further gone ahead to meet representatives from other parties.

