Obasanjo, governors, lawmakers, ministers eulogize Abiodun’s mother

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has led state governors, ministers, lawmakers, and other dignitaries to celebrate Victoria Abiodun, the mother of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on her 90th birthday.

Some of the dignitaries who joined the former president to celebrate the nonagenarian at the event were the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Oyo, Osun counterparts, Seyi Makinde and Ademola Adeleke, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and others.

At the Thanksgiving Service held at St. James Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu said that the governor’s mother is worth celebrating at 90 for the positive impact she made in her career, community, and family, especially in the lives of her children, who are doing well in different aspects of life.

He described the 90th birthday of Chief (Mrs.) Victoria Abiodun, as a celebration of God’s faithfulness in the life of the nonagenarian, who has shaped the lives of many people through education.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, also rejoiced with his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and other children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for celebrating the 90th birthday of the matriarch of the family.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke; family; the government; and the people of Lagos State, I express warm felicitations to Madam Victoria Olaitan Abiodun, the mother of my dear brother, Governor Dapo Abiodun, on her 90th birthday anniversary.

“We are happy to celebrate Mama Abiodun on her 90th birthday. We thank God for giving her the grace of longevity and for being surrounded at old age by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“Mama, as an educationist, businesswoman, and community leader, made positive impacts in the lives of many people who were directly and indirectly touched by her kindness, love, passion, dedication, and service to humanity.

“As Mama Victoria Olaitan Abiodun joins the league of nonagenarians, I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless her with good health and strength at old age.”