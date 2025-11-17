Obasanjo, Fayose trade insults after birthday drama

Despite settling their differences and forgiving each other after nearly decades of feud marked by insults and public clashes, former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose has launched a fresh attack on ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, just when citizens believed the long-standing dispute had finally ended.

This came barely 24 hours after Obasanjo, at Fayose’s birthday ceremony, told the former governor to “Go and sin no more”, declaring at the event, attended by several high-profile individuals, that he had forgiven him.

“Even to get me to come here, you could not approach me directly. You sent Osita. When Osita came, I said, ‘If he has sent you and you have delivered the message, then tell him you have delivered the message.’ Then, you phoned me and said, ‘Ayo,’ and I asked you, ‘Ayo who?’ You said, ‘Ayo Fayose.’ I told you that you can see me anytime,” he recounted.

Obasanjo, during the event, also disclosed that Fayose, who remained quiet throughout the former president’s speech, had sought forgiveness, urging him to reach out to others he may have offended and bring an end to the feud.

However, the reconciliation was short-lived after Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, released a message sent by Fayose to the ex-president as a “thank you” letter.

In the message made available to newsmen on Monday, the two-time governor accused Obasanjo of making “very irresponsible comments” at the event and claimed the former leader’s conduct was consistent with the alleged description of him as someone who “belongs in the zoo.”

According to the letter shared by the spokesperson, “Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has received what he called a thank you letter from former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose.”

The “Thank You” note, sent by SMS to the former president and released in Abeokuta by Akinyemi, reads:

“Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well. Your coming to my birthday party, I appreciate except for your very irresponsible comments at your age. You went so low but am not surprised because someone once said you are supposed to be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely that’s where you belong.

“I kept quiet or did not reply you at the function so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are. It is also obvious that you have also lost your sanity OR should I say it is the heightened stage of dementia.

“Not to worry Baba, I shall set the records straight in due course of time. Lastly, I shall appreciate if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received but Dangote brought you back. Your leopard will never change his skin.”

In response, the former president replied Fayose in his own manner, saying the ex-governor’s letter revealed he could never change from his ways.

“Ayo, thanks for your ‘Thank You’ message which undisguisedly revealed who and what you are, unchanged and unchangeable. Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo who brought it and in the same bag as he brought it unopened by me. Obj.”