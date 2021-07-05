Obasanjo faults new political party formation claim

Nigerian former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has faulted claims that he was working with some people to form a new political party ahead 2023 general elections, saying he remained committed to his decision when he clearly stated that he was done with partisan politics.

He clarified that contrary to media reports, he has no plans or motive to personally or through proxy float a new political party now or in near future and that he would only be serving as advisors to all and sundry irrespective of their political, religious and ethnic affiliations.

Obasanjo noted that the reports to the contrary were false and were been peddled by those bent on using his name to achieve their political end or relevance, adding that such news report was against his earlier stance and he would not for any reasons shift his ground on being apolitical.

Through a statement on Monday by his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president urged Nigerians across the country to disregard the report and go about their business without hinderance, noting that those behind it was only desperate and looking for cheap popularity.

According to him, in my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening. The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.

“I’m done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group.

“If anything, Chief Obasanjo’s political party today is the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues. It is the party of Nigeria which must be saved, kept wholesomely united in peace, security, equity, development and progress.

“Let those who want to use the back door to force Chief Obasanjo to return to partisan politics respect his choice to remain a non-partisan statesman. On his part, the former President will continue to perform his role as a statesman focused on providing counsel, support, or solutions wherever possible in Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

