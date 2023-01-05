Obasanjo endorsed Obi out of jealousy- Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, endorsement of his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, describing the move as one done out of jealousy for his achievements over the years.

Tinubu said that the former president was not qualified to recommend or endorse anyone as President of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari, considering that during his administration, many policies and programmes that would have brought better development to the country were neglected even after the government was hinted of its mistakes.

He stated that Obasanjo failed to develop the country when he had the opportunity, but rather was fighting his then Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, while accusing each other of spending the country’s money for their personal comfort.

The APC flagbearer made the allegations on Thursday at the party’s Presidential Campaign rally held at the University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo Campus, Benin, to sensitize electorates on the February 25 presidential poll.

Tinubu noted that after spending $16billion on electricity, Obasanjo and the PDP government could not deliver electricity for Nigerians to make even popcorn.

As Governor of Lagos, Tinubu recalled how he brought Enron Power to generate electricity and solve the power problem in the commercial nerve centre of the country but the project was frustrated by the Obasanjo-led PDP government.

“I brought Enron to solve electricity problem and help Lagos economy but Obasanjo and PDP frustrated it. They punished me and Lagos people and even began deducting our money. I created Local Governments in Lagos to accelerate development and create employment for our people but Obasanjo siezed our allocation and punished us for that. That was wickedness and such a man said he endorsed a man for you to vote as President. Can you follow such a man? Can Obasanjo recommend a leader to anyone in Nigeria? A man who does not know the way cannot show the way.”

Tinubu also accused Obasanjo and his then Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, who is now the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of corruption.

Tinubu alleged that both Obasanjo and Atiku seized the Federal Government’s allocation to Lagos and diverted such funds hiding under different policies including privatisation scheme.

“Can that man recommend a leader for you in Nigeria? Is that not sending an agent to pick your pocket?” Tinubu asked thousands of APC supporters at the rally. A blind leading the blind. I am sorry I am not insulting visually impaired people. But it won’t work, they will end up in the ditch. If I talk about Obasanjo and Obi…one who doesn’t know the way cannot show the way,” the APC candidate said.

Despite the many patronising visits of presidential candidates to his Abeokuta home, 85-year-old Obasanjo on January 1, 2023 shunned 17 candidates and endorsed Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, saying he has an edge over other contestants.

Obi’s endorsement by the former Nigerian military head of state between February 1976 and October 1979 has since riled the candidates of the APC, the PDP, amongst others.

