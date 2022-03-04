Obasanjo displays football skills during 85th birthday novelty match

Ahead of his 85th birthday celebration, a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has surprised guests, and associates with his strength and further displayed some insane football skills that were not expected from an octogenarian.

During the game, Obasanjo scored all the goals for his team, ensuring that their opponent, led by the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, does not win the match.

The game ended four goals to two, with the Nigerian former president outsmarting the defense to ensure that the game goes the way of his team.

The five-aside novelty football match was played at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The event which is part of activities marking his 85th birthday celebration drew the presence of the 91-year-old President of Benin Republic, Nicephore Soglo, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Bayo Ojo, among others sports enthusiasts.

After running some lapse on the pitch to prepare himself for the game, the former president played the striker position and ensured that his team did not miss any of the opportunities that came their way.

After the game, he attributed his agility to the grace of God, even as he recommended physical exercise, medical examination, good dieting, as well as social interaction for the elderly to keep them healthy.

