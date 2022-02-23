Obasanjo, Bauchi Gov. weigh PDP chances ahead 2023 election

Barely 24 hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned its presidential candidate to Southern region, the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, have had a closed-door meeting to discuss the chances of the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the poll in 2023.

As gathered, the discussion between the former president and the governor was held at the ex-president’s library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

During the meeting that lasted for several minutes on Wednesday, Sources present at the meeting disclosed that both parties discussed how the PDP and other oppositions could wrestle power from the APC and inject new ideas into governance across the country.

Confirming the meeting between him and Obasanjo, the governor said that he had come to visit the former president because he was instrumental to his career development as well as discuss some of his personal aspirations ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to him, we are rebuilding our party to remove rancour, division. We still need him (Obasanjo) and his words of wisdom are very useful.

“So, I came to seek his opinion on some of the things we want to do in the party to close ranks and make sure that we provide Nigerians the opportunity to rescue Nigeria from the present division we have found ourselves in.”

Mohammed, who is also a presidential aspirant, stressed that Nigeria’s leadership should be based on merit towards bringing everybody on board.

The governor stressed that he was optimistic about getting the PDP presidential ticket for next year’s poll, saying that Nigeria is too large to be ignored.

On zoning, the governor said the PDP is not disturbed if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) zones the presidency to the South. According to him, the main opposition party will strategize, plan and organize to secure victory in the 2023 general elections.

