Obasanjo backs PDP on Wike, others’ expulsion

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by the National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki, received strategic counsel from former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, urging the opposition party leaders to go hard on erring members.

Obasanjo, who did not mention the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike and others name, stated that the party needs to ensure that rules guiding members conduct are adhered to strictly.

He commended all the steps taken by the NWC, urging them to remain steadfast in their mission and instill discipline in the Party, saying that “anybody who wants to belong to a political party must adhere strictly to its rules and regulations”

During a consultative visit by the PDP NWC to the former President’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Saturday, Obasanjo offered his counsel and praised the current leadership’s efforts to stabilize and reposition the party.

“Things are not beyond repairs. Soldier on…You are doing very well,” Chief Obasanjo stated, encouraging the committee to continue their work with diligence and tact”.

He stressed the importance of a strong, focused opposition in any democracy, charging the NWC to ensure that the interest of the nation remains paramount.

The former President, emphasized that the current challenges facing the nation require all political actors to play constructive roles, putting the country’s interest first. He offered his wealth of experience and political insights to the leadership, affirming his readiness to provide guidance when necessary.

Obasanjo stressed that the way and manner the Federal Government is going, they can’t take Nigeria anywhere good.

Responding to the former President’s encouraging words, the Party’s National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the entire NWC.

“Your continued support and wisdom mean a great deal to us, Sir,” Turaki said.

“Your advice and great counsel are always very helpful and we will rely on them as we work tirelessly to rebuild and unify our party. We came here specifically to tap into your experience and benefit from your invaluable perspective on both the party’s future and the state of our nation.”

Turaki assured the former President that the NWC under his leadership is dedicated to maintaining internal peace, promoting genuine reconciliation, and preparing the party to meet the expectations of all Nigerians.

Whie meeting party members after the meeting, the party chairman reiterated his adminsitration’s commitment to return power to the people in the determination of critical issues in the party.

He also assured of the party’s readiness to secure victories in key South-West states.

Turaki affirmed that the PDP is on a definitive path to reclaim its dominant political position before 2027.

The party chairman stressed that the PDP would be starting with upcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun States in 2026.

Turaki highlighted the widespread grassroots mobilization and renewed unity within the party as the driving forces behind the expected electoral success.

“Let me assure all our members and the good people of the South-West: We will win Ekiti, we will win Osun, and we are not stopping there. By the special grace of God and the unwavering support of our people, we will take over Ogun State,” Turaki stated emphatically.

He thanked the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, for his invaluable counsel during their meeting, which he noted has further energized the party leadership and reinforced its strategic focus on reclaiming power.

The National Chairman stressed that the PDP’s vision for the South-West is centered on responsible governance, economic revival, and the delivery of democratic dividends to the populace, which he believes the ruling party has failed to provide.

“Nigerians are tired of the current trajectory and are ready to return to the PDP,” Turaki added.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring internal democracy is fully restored to the party in order to provide Nigerians a credible, formidable alternative to the ruling party in all future elections.

In the entourage of the National Working Committee is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, former Plateau Governor, Jonah Jang, former Niger State Governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, the PDP Candidate in Ekiti State, Dr Oluwole Oluyede, some members of the National Working Committee and other prominent Party leaders in the south west and across the country.

The visit concluded on a high note of enthusiasm and renewed commitment. The PDP NWC is expected to visit other party leaders as part of its efforts to strengthen the party’s unity and resolve all form of political differences in the PDP