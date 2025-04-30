Obasa withdraws son from Agege LG chairmanship race

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, has withdrawn his son, Abdul-Ganiyu, from the race to become the next chairman of Agege Local Government, leaving the position open for members of the Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspiring to lead the council to make their intention public through purchase of nomination forms.

Obasa, who had earlier instructed the party leaders and other members in Agege to jettison the idea of succeeding or presenting candidates that will takeover from the incumbent chairman, Kola Egunjobi, has directed members who stepped down for his son to dust their campaign plans, purchase the nomination forms and canvass for votes ahead of the primary.

The speaker, as learnt, disclosed the plans to the party members after returning from the Federal Capital territory (FCT) Abuja where he met with President Bola Tinubu, who instructed that Obasa should withdraw his son from the chairmanship race.

Sources from the Presidency revealed to The Guild on Wednesday that the meeting was held before the Lagos APC commenced screening for aspirants vying for elective seats ahead of the council poll on July 12, 2025.

One of the male sources privy to the meeting added that the president was emphatic on his decision, stressing that party members must be allowed to aspire for elective seats irrespective of their status.

He noted that the President indicated to Obasa that placing his son above other aspirants would affect the party’s popularity in Lagos and cause animosity among members that have worked for APC over the years.

A party chieftain in Agege, who does not want his name in public, disclosed that this development formed reason the lawmaker’s son was absent from the screening exercise done by the APC leaders for aspirants barely 24 hours earlier.

The lawmaker’s son allegedly failed to show up for physical and credentials screening of chairmanship aspirants vying for the Agege Local Government seat as scheduled and announced.

As gathered, the young Obasa was expected to appear before the screening committee at the party secretariat in Ikeja, but was not seen around the premises during the time allotted by the APC leaders for aspirants from Agege to present themselves before the party chieftains.

The source added that the development has affected the ongoing campaign embarked upon by Abdul-Ganiyu, who had gathered many youths and party stalwarts to rally grassroot support among members for him.

The Guild learnt that the speaker’s son, who has commenced an online campaign for the chairmanship seat, did not appear before the screening committee, a development that has attracted condemnation from party members across the state.