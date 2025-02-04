Obasa Vs Meranda: Stalemate as GAC defies Tinubu

In what appears to be a game of political brinkmanship, the almighty GAC is bearing its fangs on the founder and the initiator of the powerful political clique in Lagos State – Governance Advisory Council.

In sharp contrast to the known and established tradition of the modus operandi of the GAC in taking decisions affecting governance and political issues in the State, the voice of its founder is becoming irritating to their ears while his words are just being treated as mere conjecture, fit for the trash bin.

The last outing of the group on Monday, February 3rd at the Marina State House smacks of seemingly a major shift in political control as majority of the members are dancing to the tunes of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the new powerful man in charge, as President Tinubu now domicile in the Federal Capital Territory and too occupied with the multitude of national affairs.

This is the exact script that was staged as the settlement is still out of sight in respect of the crisis rocking Lagos State House of Assembly arising from Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa’s removal as Speaker.

The January 13 decision of 32 lawmakers to remove Obasa from the exalted seat and elected Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda into the office has been met with opposition from the erstwhile Speaker and his supporters, within the fold of the rulling party in the State, the All Progressives Congress in Lagos.

Senator Anthony Adefuye and Chief M.A. Taiwo, two illustrious members in the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, took turn to criticise the impeachment of the lawmaker representing Agege Constituency 1 describing the process as “illegal.”

Their position, according to certain report gained support of President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu, a tested democrat is said to have described Obasa’s removal as “coup” and ordered Meranda’s resignation and the reinstatement of Obasa, pending the time a new Speaker would be elected.

The presidential directive, according to updates is facing resistance from the quarter of conservative members in GAC under the leadership of Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

Report about what went down at GAC meeting has emerged.

The meeting purpose was reportedly to finalize plans on the presidential directive.

Sources stated that Prince Olusi who is GAC Chairman and leader of Justice Forum, took a different course from the one laid down by the President.

“As usual, Baba Olusi presided over the meeting and said things to the effect that the President directed them to maintain the present arrangement in the State House of Assembly.

In similar vein, he requested the ranking Honourable Members from Lagos West to select 3 among them and forward the names to him, for onward presentation to President Tinubu.

Apparently, this was staged as there was prior meeting among the Justice Forum members of GAC where the names of Hon. Temitope Adedeji of Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 1, Hon. David Setonji of Badagry Constituency 2 and Hon. Wale Rauf of Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2 were finalized upon and shortlisted for presentation to the President.

As part of the dramatic scenes, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro had briefed Hon. Wale Rauf to reject the overture on behalf of his colleagues from Lagos West and he stood up to do just that, affirming that they have resolved to support the speakership of Hon. Mojisola Meranda. This development led to coercing all the lawmakers to sign an undertaking in this regard, which will also, be presented to the President as evidence.

“The contradictory statement from Baba Olusi riled Senator Ganiyu Solomon, another distinguished member who told him that he was misquoting Tinubu’s instruction to the members.

“The meeting was characterized by tension to the point that it ended in a deadlock,” the source narrated.

Another revelation suggests that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose relationship with Obasa is strained is complicit in the opposition to Obasa’s reinstatement in line with Tinubu’s instruction to return him to his previous office in temporary position.

“Tinubu’s instruction does not also sit well with Governor Sanwo-Olu, but he is careful of being seen to be openly opposing the presidential order.

“On the eve of the meeting he met with some progressive members to brief them about the exact directive of Mr President.

“That same day, he equally had a meeting with some lawmakers to encourage them to continue their opposition to Obasa returning as the Speaker of the House,” the source said.