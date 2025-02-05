Obasa vs Meranda: Loyalty, unity and Fuad Oki’s statement

It is with deep concern and unwavering commitment to the principles of party discipline, loyalty, and democratic governance that I write this rejoinder to the press statement issued by Fouad Alade Oki. While Mr. Oki’s commentary seeks to justify the actions of the Lagos State House of Assembly, his argument is both fundamentally flawed and steeped in bias, as it disregards the larger interest of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the people of Lagos State.

The Party Supremacy Must Be Upheld

At the heart of our party’s structure is the doctrine of party supremacy—an essential principle that has guided the APC to victory at both state and national levels. The attempt to subvert the directive of our national leadership in the guise of legislative independence is not only injurious to party unity but also a direct affront to the collective wisdom of our leaders who have steered this party to its current status of dominance. It must be reiterated that no arm of government, including the legislature, should operate in isolation from the party structure that birthed it.

The revered statesman and former National Chairman of our great party, Chief Bisi Akande, once said:

“A political party is not a market where everyone comes to buy and sell at will. It is an organized institution that thrives on discipline, cohesion, and loyalty.”

Therefore, it is baffling that Mr. Oki would seek to undermine this fundamental tenet by aligning himself with a rebellion against the party’s position. A divided house cannot stand, and we must not allow personal ambitions to supersede the unity and progress of Lagos State.

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa: A Symbol of Stability and Leadership

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership, legislative dexterity, and an unwavering commitment to the people of Lagos State. Under his stewardship, the Lagos State House of Assembly has remained a beacon of legislative excellence, fostering policies that have contributed to the state’s economic growth, infrastructural advancement, and security stability.

To question his leadership at this critical juncture is not only a betrayal of collective trust but an attempt to destabilize the progress that Lagosians have enjoyed under the APC-led administration. As the saying goes, “You do not change a winning team in the middle of the game.” The call for legislative harmony is not about personal interests but about ensuring that governance remains seamless for the greater good of all.

The Need for Peace and Tranquility

Politics, at its core, is about service to the people. It is, therefore, imperative that all stakeholders—including members of the Lagos State House of Assembly—align themselves with the need for peace, unity, and respect for party mechanisms. Prolonging internal wrangling only serves the interest of opposition forces who seek to exploit our disunity for their gain.

Let us not forget the wise words of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu:

“Unity is the foundation of our progress. Without it, we are merely individuals; with it, we are a formidable force for change.”

It is time for all actors involved to embrace the spirit of reconciliation and rally behind Rt. Hon. Obasa for the continued stability and development of Lagos State. The mandate of the people is sacred, and the best way to honor it is through collective responsibility and unwavering loyalty to the party.

A Call for Constructive Engagement

Rather than fanning the embers of discord, let us channel our energy towards constructive dialogue and engagement. The legislative arm must work in synergy with the executive to ensure that Lagos remains a model of good governance. It is only through collaboration and mutual respect that we can consolidate the gains of the past and chart a progressive path forward.

In conclusion, I call on all stakeholders to prioritize the party’s interest over personal ambitions. Let us restore normalcy, uphold party discipline, and ensure that the Lagos State House of Assembly operates in harmony with the established order. Our collective responsibility is to safeguard the legacy of progressive governance, and the first step towards achieving that is by rallying behind Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

Lagosians deserve stability, and the APC must lead by example. The time for discord is over—let peace and reason prevail.

Ayomide Ayodele is a resident of Oshodi, Lagos State, Nigeria.