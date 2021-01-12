Obasa terminates media aide’s appointment, three others

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has terminated the appointment of his Chief Press Secretary, and three other aides, barely a year after the lawmaker constituted his cabinet.

Others, said to have been relieved of their duties by the speaker, were his Chief of Staff, Saka Fafunmi, who was a former lawmaker in the state, Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Dayo Famakinwa, and Special Adviser on Research, Oladimeji Oriyomi.

Obasa, it was learnt, would be announcing appointing replacements for the seats to prevent vacuums and to aid his efficiency as the speaker of Lagos state.

In an exclusive interview with The Guild, one of the affected appointees, on Tuesday, narrated that the speaker did not state categorically what their offence before announcing the development.

He added that they have taken the action of the number one lawmaker in the state house of assembly in good fate and do not hold any animosity against him over his actions.

It would be recalled that Abati, before the appointment, was a former Editor of The Encomium Magazine, and had reported the activities of the House of Assembly for 15years.

Before reporting activities at the State’s house of assembly, the seasoned journalist had practiced soft-sell journalism for over three decades.

It would be recalled that Fafunmi, a three-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who represented Ifako Ijaiye Constituency 1, was appointed as an aide to the lawmaker, to fast-track his ability to act as a voice for other 39 lawmakers in the state.