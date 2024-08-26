Obasa stops Lagos council chairman’s removal amid revenue crisis

What would have resulted in the removal of the Alimosho Local Government chairman, Jelili Suleimon, was on Monday prevented by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who mandated that council boss be granted more time on the allegations levelled against him.

The allegations of the lawmakers against the council chairman was that he declined the Lagos Assembly directive that reinstated Abiodun Ejigbadero, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, as the toll collector for Iyana-Ipaja axis of the council.

The lawmakers’ directive was part of the resolutions on the toll collections for the council following clashes that resulted in the death of one person on April 16, 2024 after the chairman allegedly removed withdrew the collection of revenues from Ejigbadero and handed the same to his loyalist.

After listening to his colleagues’ submission on the floor of the House, Obasa wondered why Alimosho local government was often enmeshed in crises.

The speaker noted that the resolution made on floor of the House was to ensure peace in the community.

Pacifying the lawmakers, Obasa, who represents Agege local government, said the chairman should be given the benefit of doubt since the letter was not directly written by him and, as such, he could claim ignorance.

He, therefore, directed the Clerk to resend the resolutions of the House to the council chairman, the Local Government Service Commission and other top officials of the Alimosho Local Government council.

The lawmakers’ request for the council boss’ removal came after receiving a letter from the secretary to the Alimosho Local Government council, Dare Ogunkoya, stating that the chairman cannot obey the resolutions of the House concerning the matter.

The letter was received after what a member of the House, Sa’ad Olumoh, described as a painstaking two months investigation in which all parties to the issue were invited, the Assembly directed Jelili to return Ejigbadero, who was able to present all the vital documents requested during the inquiries.

The letter which came as a surprise to the lawmakers was read by the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, and it stated that any action by the council chairman on the resolutions of the House would be contentious.

Reacting to the letter, Sanni Okanlawon, who chaired the committee that investigated the crisis, described Jelili as a stubborn chairman who would go any length to debase the House.

He recalled that in resolving the matter, the committee invited all the stakeholders including Jelili, who the committee discovered to be the cause of the mayhem.

Okanlawon said while Jelili could not provide any documents, Ejigbadero produced all documents to prove his position as toll collector in the place.

According to Okanlawon, Jelili had remained “defiant and, to say the least, this is an affront against the House that had resolved the issue.”

He urged the House to invoke the right section of the law against the council chairman as a deterrent.

In his contribution, Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, said the letter by Ogunkoya undermines the authority of the House which sought peace in the affected area.

Deputy Majority Leader Adedamola Kasunmu told his colleagues, “I can attest to his (Jelili’s) stubbornness. He has shown incompetence and irresponsibility. For us to avert further loss of lives, it is good that he is either immediately removed or suspended.”

In their individual contributions, the two lawmakers from Alimosho, Hon. Kehinde Joseph and Luqman Orelope, pleaded with the House for leniency on the council chairman.

The duo expressed surprise that the council could disobey the House in such a manner, while Joseph urged that the chairman could be suspended instead of an outright removal.