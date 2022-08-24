Obasa recommends community policing system for crime prevention

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has recommended a community policing system for crime prevention across Nigeria.

Obasa said that community preventative policing, as opposed to curative policing, is crucial for maintaining national security and that constant contact between the security agencies and the people is necessary.

According to him, insecurity had continued despite the federal government’s intervention to its fight and that adopting community policing system would yield more results in crime prevention.

He described Nigeria as a country that desires true federalism as part of the solutions to the nation’s security crisis.

The speaker urged the federal government to work towards implementing the recommendations of experts that have investigated immediate and remote causes of insecurity in the country.

Obasa, who was represented by the chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, Victor Akande, advocated for sincere national mediation, negotiation, arbitration, reconciliation, and broad amnesty as modern conflict resolution strategies where necessary.

“Here in Lagos State, we’ve taken preventive steps to ensure that law and order do not collapse for no good reason. We established the Neighbourhood Safety Corps because we are aware of the critical need for quick response from local security officers at the grassroots level.

“The state government’s efforts, led by the Neighbourhood Safety Corps and aided by the other security officers on the ground, have made Lagos a secure place to live for everyone.” he said.

Through a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele, on Wednesday, in Lagos, Obasa said that all three tiers of government should work to significantly cut spending on administration, which includes things like defence and domestic security.

The Speaker further noted that military action and confrontational approach tend to increase violence rather than decrease tension and that there’s need for a greater emphasis on the concepts of mediation, negotiation, arbitration, reconciliation, and broad amnesty as modern conflict resolution strategies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

