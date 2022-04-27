Obasa, other APC chieftains organize Saudi special prayers for Tinubu

Ahead of 2023 general elections, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and other chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC), have designed a special prayer session for the frontline presidential aspirant and National leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, to seek God’s intervention on his ambition to become president Muhammad buhari’s successor next year.

Obasa and other chieftains disclosed that the prayer session would be conducted in Kaabah, the holy mosque in Saudi Arabia and that participants are to congregate at the King Abdulaziz Gate dressed in the ihram attire.

The speaker and other chieftains of the party would be organizing the special prayer session after realizing that regardless of all plans put in place to ensure Tinubu wins the election in 2023, the success of his victory greatly lies in the hand of Almighty God.

The Lagos speaker stated that the prayer session, which is in support of Tinubu’s aspirations, would allow all those who believe in his capacity and competency to seek for God’s blessings, support and anointing towards the coming elections.

He noted that the decision to hold the prayer session, which would hold in Mecca, the Holy city, was based on several consultations from stakeholders of the party and beyond, who in their unanimous voice supported it as a good move to secure Tinubu’s victory.

He said: “We have come to seek the favour of Allah and His blessings for Asiwaju in the coming election. We are not testing Allah’s will and power but soliciting for His blessings, support and anointing because Allah is sufficient for us.We are doing this in support of Asiwaju’s presidential ambition.we strongly believe that every other thing required for the success of the election and victory for Asiwaju are in the hand of Almighty Allah,”

The Speaker, through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, on Wednesday, urged all other Muslims and Nigerians to join the prayer session in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Obasa further emphasized that all those expected to partake in the Tawaf have faith that Allah would ensure a peaceful electioneering and victory for Tinubu.

According to the statement: “Special Tawaf To Hold In Mecca For Tinubu Ahead of the 2023 election, a special Tawaf is to be held on Thursday, April 28, for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and top contender for the office of the president.

“Tagged ‘Special Tawaf for Asiwaju’, the session is to commence by 12 noon and would be conducted around Kaabah at the centre of Islam’s most important mosque, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Participants are to wear the ihram attire and congregate at the King Abdulaziz Gate.

“The Tawaf is expected to be attended by some Islamic scholars and political leaders from Nigeria, including the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who said the event was also to thank Allah for the former governor of Lagos ahead of the presidential election.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

