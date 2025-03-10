Obasa files corruption charges against Meranda

The reinstated speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has filed corruption charges against the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, before the State High Court sitting in Ikeja, days after returning to office.

Obasa, who was impeached on January 13 over charges of fraud, high-handedness, abuse of office, and gross misconduct, is challenging his removal while introducing fresh allegations of fraud against Meranda in additional affidavits submitted before the court.

During the court session, Obasa’s legal team, led by Afolabi Fasanu, presented the charges, a development that prompted her counsel, Tayo Oyetibo to request an adjournment to respond to the claims.

“There are serious fraud allegations in the further affidavits my learned brother (Femi Falana) referred to. We shall be asking for an adjournment to respond to the new application,” Oyetibo said.

The hearing also saw drama when Obasa, through his lawyer, attempted to change the Assembly’s legal representation.

The assembly members’ lead counsel, Femi Falana, opposed the motion, citing a Court of Appeal ruling requiring prior court approval for such changes.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro ordered that all applications, including those on jurisdiction, injunctions, and the change of counsel, be heard together on the adjourned date.

“All the applications will be taken at once. All applications, including those seeking injunction and those challenging jurisdiction, will be heard on March 17. The application regarding the change of counsel will also be heard on Monday, along with the counter-application,” Pinheiro stated.

After listening to arguments by both counsels, Pinheiro adjourned the case till March 17, 2025 for hearing of all pending applications.