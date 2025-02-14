Obasa drags Lagos lawmakers before court over removal

Dissatisfied over the process that led to his removal, the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, has filed a motion at the State High Court sitting in Ikeja, the state capital, to challenge the method adopted by his colleagues to change leadership of the House.

Obasa approach the court requesting the process that led to his removal was illegal and that his colleagues led by his former Deputy, Mojisola Meranda, who took over from him, violated sections of the 1999 constitution of the country.

The development came exactly one month after the lawmakers voted to remove Obasa over financial misappropriation and others allegations that they discovered was not write on January 13, 2025

On Friday, it was discovered that the motion, filed on February 12, and the Lagos State House of Assembly lawmakers and Mojisola Meranda, the current Speaker of the House, as defendants.

Through his lawyers, led by Chief Afolabi Fashanu, the former speaker is seeking several reliefs, including: “An order fixing a date for the expeditious hearing of the originating summons.

“AN order of this Honourable Court abridging the time within which the Defendants may file their response by way of counter affidavits/written addresses as specified by the Rules of this Honourable Court, to 7 days after the hearing and determination of this Application.

“AN ORDER of this Honourable Court abridging the time within which the Plaintiff/Applicant may file its Reply of points law, as specified in the Rules of this Honourable Court, to 3 days of the service of the Defendants processes on him.”

Impeached Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa Seeks Accelerated Court Hearing In Suit Challenging His Removal

Obasa’s application is predicated on nine grounds, including the interpretation of various sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended), and the Rules and Standing Order of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“This application is predicated among which he stated the suit concerns the interpretation of Sections 36; 90; 92(2)(c); 101 and 311 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended) vis-à-vis ORDER V RULE 18(2) and Order II Rule 9(1)(ii)(iii)(iv)(v)(vi)(vii)(viii) OF RULES AND STANDING ORDER OF LAGOS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY (which enjoy constitutional flavor and status);

“The action borders on the constitutionality or otherwise of the sitting and proceedings of the Lagos State House of Assembly of the 13th January, 2025 where the Plaintiff herein, as Honourable Speaker was said to be impeached.

“This action challenges the constitutionality of the sitting and proceedings of the Lagos State House of Assembly to sit during recess without the Speaker reconvening the House or giving any other person powers to reconvene the House.

“Public interest requires the case to be heard and determined speedily and expeditiously so that legislative activities in the State is not stalled.

“The legality of the continued sitting of the 1st defendant under the present leadership in violation of the aforemention laws and rules calls for an urgent determination;

“The nature of this action is such that is required to be heard and determined expeditiously having regard to the exceptional circumstances surrounding same;

“There is need to abridge the time within which the Defendants may file their response to the originating summon as well as time within which the claimant/Applicant may file its reply on point of law; and

“This Honourable Court is imbued with inherent powers to grant accelerated hearing and abridgment of time; and

“It is expedient to grant accelerated hearing of this action and abridgment of time for parties to file the relevant processes in the interest of justice.”

He maintained that none of the parties to the case would be prejudiced or suffer any injustice by the grant to his application.