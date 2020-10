The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that his visit to the office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was to distance himself from the corruption allegations leveled against his office.

Obasa said that the interrogation at the anti-graft agency office was an effective act to clear himself of all allegations and that he was not detained after the exercise at EFCC office.

The speaker was been investigated by anti-graft agency over alleged corruption which includes owing more than 60 bank accounts after assuming office as leader of the state house of assembly.

Aside that, the embattled lawmaker was accused of using his office to misappropriate funds and allocate contracts to himself through third party sources, as well as other acquaintances since assumption of office. Although the 39 other law makers had rallied to save the speaker and declared a vote of confidence on Obasa and dispelled allegations made against him.

Confirming his presence at the anti-graft agency office, the speaker said that he had returned home after the exercise and addressed youths protesting against the actions of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in the state.

The speaker, through a statement by his media aide, Tolani Abati on Friday, and made available to the Guild, said that invite was continuation of the ongoing investigation of some allegations against his office.

Obasa, who doubles as chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, added that his invitation was normal considering that he was occupying a public office.