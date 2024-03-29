Obasa, Ayinde, Odumbaku, others extol Tinubu’s virtues, back economic policies

As President Bola Tinubu celebrates his 72nd birthday and first after taking the country’s mantle of leadership, the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Tayo Ayinde, a Governor Advisory Council (GAC) member, James Odumbaku, the General Manager, Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Ladi Balogun, and others have extolled Tinubu’s leadership virtues, just as they urged Nigerians to support the administration to lead the country towards growth and development.

They said that the Lagos state former governor, Tinubu, has the leadership skill required to address the economic challenges but needs Nigerians’ support to fast-track implementation of policies that could attract growth they desired in the country.

The political officeholders and party loyalists who converged under an umbrella group, The Mandate Movement (TMM), stressed that the economic policies being implemented by the president have started yielding desired results but Nigerians support for the administration would help spread the dividend of democracy across the country.

They extolled Tinubu’s virtues and solicited support for him on policies and programmes on Friday during an Inter-Faith prayer session organised by TMM in Ikeja, to pray for the president and his family to succeed in his new office.

Obasa said that the convergence of both Muslims and Christian clerics is to pray to almighty Allah to grant the President, who celebrates his birthday, for more wisdom as he leads the country towards the path of greatness.

He said: “This is a special birthday because it is the first since he assumed the seat as the President of Nigeria. And we strongly believe that it is worthy of giving glory to Almighty Allah and praising his name. This is the reason we have gathered here to pray that he witnesses more for the next eight years as president and after leaving the office”.

The Speaker noted that the president has rolled up his sleeves since assuming office, working to correct all imbalances the administration inherited after assuming office but the result requires time to materialise.

“We want to appeal to Nigerians for patience during this economic time. We all must realise that Asiwaju came onboard at a very critical moment. And despite that, he has been putting everything with his team to find lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

“When he came onboard, the exchange rate was about N2,000 to $1 but today it is N1,300 and we still have very strong conviction that the exchange rate will go down up to $1 to N500.

“We are appealing that they exercise patience and cooperate with the government to address the issues confronting the nation. This is our own bit of the job so that the country can move forward and become better for everyone to enjoy the dividend of democracy”, he added.

Ayinde added that the hopes of the TMM and other progressives were that he replicate the Lagos model in the country while serving as Nigeria’s President.

According to him, We all could see what he did in Lagos while serving as the governor between 1999 and 2007. His vision has earned the state better status than other 36 states. This is what we want him to do at the national level.

Some of the politicians that attend the prayer session were former senator representing Lagos West Senatorial district, Ganiyu Solomon, former lawmaker and legal adviser for the group, Funmilayo Tejuoso, and others