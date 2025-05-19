Obasa appeals to aggrieved Lagos chairmanship aspirants over primaries outcome

Ahead of the Lagos council poll, the The Speaker at the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged stakeholders and the All Progressives Party (APC) chairman and councilorship aspirants, who lost during the council primaries, to accept the poll outcome as will of God.

Obasa appealed that the aspirants, their supporters as well as other stakeholders should put aside the results, and unite with the candidates who emerged during the just concluded exercise to assist the party win all elective offices during the council election scheduled for July 12.

The lawmaker added that the aggrieved aspirants should consider the interest of the party and imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship to ensure peace reign within the Lagos APC.

Meanwhile, he recommended that the party leaders in the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to embark on a reconciliation among members, in order to achieve the party’s targets during the election.

Obasa, who made the appeal yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Central Primary School in Agege, stressed that the party cannot approach the council poll in disunity considering that it serves as a benchmark for Lagos APC to increase its population and win the 2027 gubernatorial and other elections in the state.

According to him, based on this 2027 goal, the party’s faithfuls to exercise patience and accept the party leaders decision on who emerges as the Lagos APC flagbearers for the poll.

Obasa charged the party leaders to quash occurrences of bitterness put out by aggrieved contestants due to their fall out in the primaries, as well as unite the standard-bearer and aspirants to restore peace into the party structure.

The Speaker stated that the disqualified candidates can express their disgruntlement over the results but should know that the party is aiming at victory during the July 12 election, which can be dampened by disunity among the members.

“The positions that were vied for were not family positions, and if after the election some people came out to vent their anger concerning the primary election, they have the right, but not to use the anger to destroy the house,” Obasa said.

“We know everybody cannot be a leader and they did not choose themselves, we chose them. If we are all leaders, who will be the followers? So we must learn to exercise patience and have confidence in our party.

“When the party has taken a decision, we must as party members abide by the decision. We must not fight them, we must look for ways to bring them back. If we have to appeal, let us start now by appealing to them. We were friends yesterday and there is the belief that we can be friends tomorrow.

“This one is just a test case for us. We are using it to test our ability to increase our votes come 2027. We can increase the turnout beyond what we had in the 2023 election, then we can go home rest assured that 2027 is a done deal,” he said.