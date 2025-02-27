Obasa announces Miranda resignation as Lagos assembly speaker

The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has claimed that the incumbent speaker, Mojisola Meranda, has agreed to resign from her position following the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders on the leadership crisis rocking the legislative chamber.

Obasa said that Meranda agreed to step down from her seat during a peace meeting held inside the Lagos House in Marina, which was attended by chieftains of the ruling party in the state.

He disclosed this on Thursday while responding to questions on a popular television programme.

Obasa explained: “There was a meeting that took place in Marina where we had in attendance all the party leaders and all the members [of Lagos Assembly] and openly Meranda herself made a statement that she has stepped down and she has resigned,”

The former speaker noted that this formed reasons the Lagos Police Command withdrew his escort

Obasa added that since she had agreed to resign, it was right for her security details to be withdrawn.

So, when you resign from an office, you know, the paraphernalia of office will be taken away now,” Obasa who represents Agege 1 Constituency added.

But on Thursday evening, the police said Meranda’s security aides have been restored and cited a personnel audit as a reason for the withdrawal.

Obasa was removed in January after he was accused of financial fraud and other charges. But he has denied any wrongdoing and on Thursday visited the Lagos House of Assembly complex for the first time since his impeachment.

Accompanied by security operatives and some supporters, the lawmaker said he was in the complex to resume duty as the speaker.

“I’ve never been removed. Impeachment or removal is democratic and constitutional but in doing that, you must follow the due process. I am not against that. If I do that, then I am not democratic,” he said while briefing the press.