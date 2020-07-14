Obasa, 39 other lawmakers go for COVID-19 test, Lagos assembly underlock

Barely a week after the lawmakers representing Kosofe Constituency 1, Tunde Buraimoh, allegedly died of coronavirus complications, the Lagos State House of Assembly complex has been shut by the government and the lawmakers, including the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, directed to undergo compulsory COVID-19 test.

As gathered, the House of Assembly complex has been under lock for one week to allow proper disinfection of the facility, and within the period, lawmakers should have undergone coronavirus test.

It was learned that the move was to prevent spread of the deadly respiratory disease among lawmakers after late Buraimoh, who was the former Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, reportedly died from coronavirus complications.

Confirming the development, the lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaiye, Temitope Adewale, said that he had submitted himself for the test as directed by the Assembly leadership.

Adewale, through a statement released on Tuesday, revealed that his test returned negative which certified him free of the viral infection.

“In the last 3 weeks we have lost great men to the cold hands of COVID-19 and the need for us to fight this pandemic goes beyond keeping safe but to also know our status.

“As directed by the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Sunday, July 12, 2020, I went and submitted myself for the COVID-19 test, and I have gotten my result. The test result came out negative.

“To this end, it is our collective responsibility to be more careful and Observe all the stipulated and given rules to help us prevent transmission of this deadly Virus,”

The lawmaker, however, urged Lagosians to wash their hands regularly, use sanitizer, avoid social gatherings, and wear face masks as directed by health experts and government.

“I thank the great people of Ifako Ijaiye 01 for their love, support, and care and I wish to state that I won’t be receiving any Visitors for now. I thank the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy Obafemi Hamzat For proactively and tirelessly fighting this pandemic and I pray we won’t be part of its destruction,” the statement added.