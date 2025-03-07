Obasa, 35 Lagos lawmakers continue leadership war in court

The crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly may not end soon despite Mudashiru Obasa’s reinstatement as speaker following the lawmaker’s decision not to withdraw the suit filed against his colleagues over allegations that led to his removal from office.

Obasa said that his decision not to withdraw the suit against the Deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda, and other lawmakers who voted for his removal was that the allegations were weighty and could not be overlooked.

The speaker disclosed this on Friday in the Ikeja High Court through his lead counsel, Afolabi Fasanu, before Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, arguing that he was not fairly treated.

Fasanu further argued on behalf of his client that though he had been reinstated, the suit had not become an academic exercise.

According to him, the claimant (Obasa) was not given a fair hearing before the removal, and issues that were raised before the reinstatement were still pending.

“The speaker is now contending with the allegations in the notice of his removal”, he added.

The counsel to the 34 lawmakers, Romeo Ese-Michael, meanwhile, said: “Even if the complainant withdraws his suit due to his re-election, our counterclaim still stands.

“The lawmakers want the court to declare that the speaker’s removal was constitutional and was in tandem with Section 92 of the 1999 Constitution, rather than the rules guiding the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

After listening to the arguments from counsels to both parties inside the courtroom where Meranda was also seated, the judge, Pinheiro ordered all parties to file and serve their processes before the next adjourned date.

To grant the request sorted by the claimant, Obasa, for speedy hearing, she adjourned the case until March 10, 2025 for the hearing of all applications, including Obasa’s originating summon.

The Obasa was removed on January 13 following allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office, and the deputy was elected as his successor.

However, on March 3, Mr Obasa was reinstated as the Lagos House of Assembly speaker following the resignation of Meranda.