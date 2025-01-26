Obanikoro faults GAC member for supporting Obasa publicly

Days after endorsing the removal of former Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, the members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) have disagreed over the processes that led to the emergence of the former Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, as the number one lawmaker for the state.

The two council members disagreeing over Obasa’s removal process, former Minister of Defense, Musiliu Obanikoro, and an ex-senator, Anthony Adefuye, expressed their stance on the matter with Obanikoro faulting Adefuye’s comment after demanding that the former speaker be reinstated since the processes that led to his removal were allegedly illegal.

Obasa, who was removed from office on January 13 over alleged misconduct, was replaced by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda, and the ousted lawmaker claimed the process had not followed due procedure, asserting that he remained the Speaker and would resume his duties soon.

Backing the former Speaker, Adefuye expressed support for Obasa, agreeing with the former Speaker’s claim that his removal had been illegal.

Adefuye stated, “What he is saying is that he was illegally removed and the procedure was faulty, and I agree with him.”

Reacting over his colleague stance on Obasa’s removal, Obanikoro described the comment ascribed to the former lawmaker as unnecessary, just as he expressed disappointment over Adefuye’s decision to speak publicly on the matter.

“It is irresponsible of any member of GAC to go public with personal opinions on such a sensitive issue, especially when the GAC, as a unit, has not made any pronouncement on the matter,” Obanikoro stated.

According to him, issues of such magnitude should be handled with caution and only after the official position has been made clear.

Obanikoro urged members of the GAC to refrain from making public statements based on their privileged positions and called for unity and respect within the party.

The GAC, the highest decision-making body of the ruling APC in Lagos, plays a crucial role in the party’s decisions, including candidate selection and party management. The body, formed and led by President Bola Tinubu, consists of key APC stakeholders in the state.