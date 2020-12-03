Obama, Bush, Clinton volunteer for public COVID-19 vaccination

In a bid to promote public confidence, former US presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton have disclosed that the trio would be volunteering to take a coronavirus vaccine on camera.

This is coming on the heels of speculation that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would grant Pfizer an emergency use authorization for its vaccine in the country.

Obama, in an interview with SiriusXM radio, said he would be inoculated if top US infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, signs off on a COVID-19 vaccine.

“If Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I’m going to take it. I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it,” he said.

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting Covid,” Obama said.

Freddy Ford, Bush’s chief of staff, told CNN the former president also wanted to help promote vaccination, adding that “first, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations,” Ford told CNN.

“Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera,” he added.

Angel Urena, Clinton’s press secretary, told CNN the former president would also be willing to take a vaccine in public on television.

Vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna-NIH are expected to be approved by US authorities shortly and a top science official said Wednesday that the United States hopes to have immunized 100 million people by the end of February.