OAU VC crisis: Bamire and masquerades intervention

When JAMB offered me admission to Unife, Professor Cyril Onwumechili was the Vice-Chancellor. He served one term and Professor Wande Abimbola succeeded him before I completed the degree programme. Unbelievably, my close friends from Ile-Ife forgot to tell me that Onwumechili is an Ife name. I wonder how they could allow such slip. Even till now, they haven’t also shown me Wande Abimbola’s family compound in Ife. Probably it is in Lagere or Arubidi, I will ask them.

Pointing to those former VC’s family compounds and others’ will help situate the current Babalawo drama protest going on at the university. The traditionalists are annoyed that an Ife son lost the vice chancellorship to a complete stranger from Oyan, Professor Adebayo Bamire. Perhaps Oyan is in Mali or Congo, but not Nigeria. It looks like it. Oyan can’t be in the same Osun state as Ile-Ife. No! So, the protesters are right. They are right to say that they are not ready for negotiation except Bamire’s appointment is reversed and their own son takes over. So they move.

In their fury, they infiltrated the OAU gate. They marched unchallenged onto the campus to perform some opaque rites. The security men fled. I won’t wait either. Challenging traditionalists spoiling for war in their dangling fetish attires is the peak of idiocy. The protesters meant business. It is evident from a viral video that looks like one nasty Agric Foyer drama.

How long can this be? Outsiders intervening in academic matters in tertiary institutions is becoming embarrassing. But whose fault? The academic communities sold themselves to external aggressors. They dance owambe party at every appointment on campus, throwing their scepters here and there for public applause. The prayer is that that time won’t come when all the years spent in Nigeria to get a degree won’t be a waste; when a degree from Nigeria won’t be counted abroad as a mere primary six school leaving certificate!

People have blamed the Ooni for the ugly drama. That may not be fair. Blame the Ife son who lost the post to Bamire. He is the desperate one. He is the uprofessorial professor. He is the instigator. He is the one who wants to be VC at all costs, telling everyone that Ife people are being cheated. Does the Ooni work on the campus? Does he understand the politics of vc selection? If their bad-loser son comes out today to condemn the ongoing protest, the protest will stop.

I pity the outgoing VC. He must be facing a tough challenge now. And I pray for Bamire. He won't find that seat easy except for Divine intervention. Our revered Ooni cannot, and must not be part of the abominable protest. Ooni doesn't endorse taboos. This protest is a taboo. It spites the university system. And the news travels far.

Isn’t there a place for merit in a VC’s appointment? Wasn’t a screening committee set up in this case? Didn’t the committee sit and observe their terms of reference? Was the committee not open and transparent? Were there no criteria for grading candidates? What then are we talking about? Even if the committee failed in all spheres, how does that concern traditionalists? The protesters should reflect.

What greater honour can Ile-Ife have than having one of the best universities in Nigeria sited in the town. That is in addition to being the ancestral home of the Yoruba! Ife sons and daughters are highly regarded in society. They smell royalty wherever they are. They are accorded honour without a demand. Which other town in Nigeria, nay Yorubaland, has that privilege? What else can they want? If God so decorated them with that kingly robe, isn’t it right the protesters stopped desecrating the high office of being Ife indigenes! Shouldn’t they vacate the campus immediately, apologize to the university authorities and apologize to Nigerians who own the institution!

Anyway, it is not their fault. It can’t be when appointments at universities, otherwise sacrosanct and left for academics to make, have been allowed to suffer serial politicians’ manipulation. When universities now donate professorship to politicians just for walking magisterially on a bush path. When the award of PhD’s by some universities has become a topic for public discussion. Politicians hold the ace. They can get anything. They can speak in their rooms and their voice will echo in academic institutions. They can command from the interior.

But let’s always remember that in spite of the general societal decay, the residue of honour and hope for Nigeria is found in the universities. If that residue is gone, the country is closed.

Dele Omojuyigbe is the Head, General Studies at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos

