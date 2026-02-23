OAU students slams colleague N15m lawsuit over false rape allegation

A student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), David Adefesobi, has filed a ₦15 million lawsuit against a fellow undergraduate over what he alleges was a false rape accusation that damaged his reputation.

According to legal documents filed by his lawyer, Adefesobi claims the defendant published and circulated statements accusing him of rape, which he maintains were entirely false and malicious. The allegations reportedly spread widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, exposing him to public ridicule, harassment, and threats.

Although the defendant later issued a public apology retracting the claim, Adefesobi’s legal team argued that the retraction is insufficient to undo the damage, noting that screenshots and reposts of the original allegations continue to circulate online.

The legal team further highlighted that the false claim caused loss of business contracts, sustained online harassment, threats, and significant emotional distress.

The lawsuit seeks a written public apology, removal of all defamatory content from digital platforms, a formal undertaking to refrain from further defamatory statements, and ₦15 million in damages.

Adefesobi also warned that failure to comply within 14 days will prompt further legal action, including aggravated damages, injunctive relief, and other remedies available under Nigerian law.