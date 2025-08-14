OAU student commits suicide over repeated exam failure

Students and lecturers, and staff member of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state are mourning the death of a part two student of the Faculty of Dentistry of the institution, who allegedly committed suicide.

The student, Ajibola Ibitayo, was alleged to have taken his own life after failing his examinations for the second consecutive year.

The incident reportedly occurred at his parents’ home in Ejigbo, Osun State, where he allegedly injected himself with a lethal substance shortly after checking his results.

In a statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, the student allegedly took his own life after learning that his recently released examination results meant he would have to repeat Part Two for another academic year, having already repeated the same class during the last session.

“The entire community of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been thrown into mourning following the death of a Part Two student of the Faculty of Dentistry. The student, identified as Ajibola Ibitayo (Matriculation Number: DEN/2021/023), committed suicide after learning that the results of the last semester examinations, released yesterday, would require him to repeat Part Two for another academic year. He had already been repeating Part Two during the last session,” he stated.

“The deceased, whose father is a medical doctor, reportedly injected himself at his parents’ home in Ejigbo, Osun State,” the statement reads.

Reacting to the young man’s demise, Vice-Chancellor Simeon Bamire described the tragedy as “deeply saddening” and urged students to view academic setbacks as temporary challenges, not reasons to give up on life.

He appealed to parents and guardians to provide stronger emotional support for young people dealing with academic pressure.

The Dentistry Students’ Association, led by President Adebayo Idris, expressed grief over the loss, calling it a painful reminder of the mental and emotional struggles students endure.

They urged peers to support one another and take advantage of available counselling services.

The university reaffirmed its commitment to mental health support, stressing that no student should have to face academic or personal difficulties alone.