OAU non-academic staff withdraw services over withheld allowance

Non-academic staff at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have embarked on an indefinite strike following the non-payment of their Earned Allowance (EA), despite confirmation from the Federal Government that the funds have been disbursed.

The industrial action, jointly declared by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) OAU Branch, the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and the National Association of Non-Teaching Staff (NANTS), was the outcome of a congress where members expressed growing frustration over the prolonged delay in receiving their entitlements.

According to SSANU Chairman, Ademola Junaid, OAU is the only federal university in the South-West yet to pay EA to its non-teaching staff, even though academic staff have already received theirs.

Speaking to Journalists on Tuesday, Junaid attributed the delay to internal disagreements between unions over the sharing formula.

He specifically cited the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), which is demanding 30% of the total allocation, an arrangement SSANU, NASU, and NANTS have rejected.

Junaid, who urged the university’s Vice-Chancellor to remain neutral and take decisive steps to ensure equity, emphasized that the unions are simply demanding a fair and transparent distribution of the funds.

While acknowledging the Vice-Chancellor’s efforts to mediate, he emphasized that the local EA dispute must be resolved swiftly to avoid further disruption.

This development comes amid broader negotiations between the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU and the Minister of Education, which aim to address wider concerns such as salary reviews and promotion arrears.

However, OAU staff have insisted that their local grievance will not be sidelined or absorbed into the national dialogue, and they are demanding a prompt, independent resolution.