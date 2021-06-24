NYSC turns down 1000 corps member’s relocation appeal

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that 1000 applications submitted by corps members seeking relocation from their state of deployment to another choice of state have been turned down over unethical practices.

NYSC stated that the applications were rejected after it discovered that some corps members were trying to bribe staff of the scheme to get their relocation done, an action which the corps described as illegal.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this at the sideline of the 2021 Workshop for Inspectors’ Development Programme (IDP) for staff of the organization in Abuja yesterday.

Ibrahim added that the corps members’ relocation requests were rejected over unethical practices that were discovered in the 2021 scheme processes.

The NYSC boss explained that the corps members’ redeployments were canceled and withdrawn after it was discovered that they were trying to fraudulently deceive the staff to get their relocations done.

According to him, the relocation of corps members from one state to another is free, even though it must be on health, marital, and insecurity grounds.

“Some corps members that we believe were involved in some unethical practices in an attempt to compromise our relocation processes were canceled. The challenges are that some people are tempted to compromise our staff and get themselves involved in unethical practices and so on.

“Recently, we have to block some of our corps members because we won’t condone any act of indiscipline and we are not going to compromise our mobilization process; our deployment and relocation are free.

“We approved the relocation but when it was done, we later discovered that there were some unethical practices and we canceled it. And, we are still investigating, so anybody involved will be disciplined accordingly. We have blocked 1,000 Corps members nationwide, involved in such practices,” he said.

The director-general of NYSC, meanwhile, warned members of staff, who were still colluding with students to manipulate the process, to desist, or face disciplinary actions.

Ibrahim, therefore, stated that the workshop was designed to build the capacity of the inspectors and field officers in other to be effective in their duties.

