NYSC to re-open orientation camp amid COVID-19

After five months of shut down in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps, the Federal Government has given the agency signs to start making plans ro resume nationwide.

The orientation camp which has been on hold as part of government efforts in containing the coronavirus pandemic amongst Nigerians had many graduates complaining to be idle without being engaged since NYSC certificate is on of the prerequisite in getting employment in the country.

Briefing newsmen yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, said that some measures would be put in place to enable institutions, stressing that the agency should start making plans towards preparartion.

The PTF coordinator revealed that though the asked NYSC to start making plans for re-opening, the commission is designing stict guildlinnes for Corps Members so as to prevent a new outbreak of the panemic after recording much success in the battle.

“The NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of COVID-19 when this process starts,” he said.

