NYSC puts on hold corps members deployment to insecure areas

Following the level of insecurity in Nigeria, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has announced that corps members would not be deployed to security-challenged areas as they prepare for the 2020 batch ‘A’ Stream Two orientation exercise.

The NYSC made this development ahead of the 2020 Batch’ A’ Stream Two orientation programme that had been scheduled to hold in all orientation camps nationwide from May 18 to June 7.

NYSC added that the scheme is working with the security agencies and would not undermine the safety of any corps member.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim made the announcement on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 2020 batch A pre-orientation Workshop held in Karu, Nasarawa State with the management, Area Coordinators, State Coordinators, camp directors, camp commandants, and other collaborating agencies.

“As the welfare and safety of Corps members and Staff is part of the policy thrust of my administration, we shall continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to evolve strategies for the protection of all corps members and the entire camp community during the orientation course,” he said.

Ibrahim explained that the workshop titled “managing corps population in the context of the new normal” will enable top management collaborations with partners and stakeholders to review previous orientation courses and enhance the scheme’s performance in successive exercises.

He also said the orientation courses were conducted under strict adherence to the safety measures of COVID-19. He added that the camps have been placed under the condition that would allow them to conduct online exercises with approved COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We worked closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and state ministries of health in this regard,” he said. “However, we would use the opportunity of the workshop too, among other things, harness our experiences and explore the prospect of increasing camp capacity, without losing sight of the need to adhere strictly to COVID -19 safety protocols, as we learn to operate optimally under the “new normal.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

