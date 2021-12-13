NYSC prioritises COVID-19 vaccination for corps members mobilisation

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that from January 2022, only fully vaccinated Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) would be allowed to register and partake in the scheme.

It explained that the move had become imperative to protect the corps members, officials and camp community from the deadly respiratory disease, particularly the omicron variant that has been designated as virus of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said that vaccination of prospective corps members would now serve as prerequisite for their mobilisation, registration and participation in the scheme.

“From the next orientation in the year 2022, all incoming PCMs will show evidence of vaccination before they will be allowed into the camp for registration.

“We want to ensure that we adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols of COVID-19,’’ Ibrahim said on Monday in Abuja while addressing the 2021 Batch “C’’ Stream II set of corps members in a virtual meeting.

He said that the decision to introduce the newly measure followed rising reported cases of the Omicron variant of the corona virus in Nigeria. Ibrahim said that the scheme would not let down its guard of ensuring strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I commend the Federal Government, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the National Centre for Disease Control, and other stakeholders for the success of the 2021 Batch “C’’ Stream II orientation course,’’ Ibrahim was quoted as saying.

The director-general urged the Batch “C’’ Stream II set of corps members whose orientation course ends on Dec. 14, to continue to build on the skills learned during the orientation course. He said that this would make them to become business owners, instead of job seekers.

He assured that the scheme had partnered with the CBN, Access Bank, Bank of Industry, the NYSC Foundation, and Heritage Bank to support corps members with good business proposals with soft loans.

“Efforts are on-going for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which will make more funds available for every willing corps member to start their businesses as they exit service.

“NYSC is a platform for those that are very serious. Please take the skills acquisition seriously and ensure you register for the post-camp training. I can assure you that our partners are ready to support us to ensure that the start-up capitals are made available to corps members,’’ Ibrahim said.

The director-general advised corps members to choose personal projects that could be completed within the service year while also urging them not to borrow money to execute the projects. He said that funds for personal projects should be sourced from their locality.

“Make sure you call on the traditional rulers, leaders, and youths so that they can support your project. Do not borrow money because you want to win national honours award,’’ the director-general admonished.

