NYSC partners with hall 7 project on skills acquisition training

THE partnership between National Youth Service Corps and Hall 7 Project, a private estate developer company will soon yield desired results.

This follows a discussion between the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim and the Chief Executive Officer of Hall 7 Project, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh in Abuja recently

The Director-General said he was at his host’s office for the duo to revisit an agreement earlier reached by the two entities on the construction of a skills acquisition centre at Ezi Community, Delta State.

General Ibrahim further stated that the expansion of the NYSC’s Skills Acquisition Programme was one of the five policy thrust statements of his administration which underscored the vigour with which he pursued it.

He therefore welcomed the plan by Hall 7 to erect, furnish and donate an ultramodern Skills Acquisition Centre for the training of Corps Members and other youths.

Earlier, Mr. Braimoh revealed that his company and NYSC had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the issue at hand.

He equally said that a curriculum for various skill sets had already been developed, awaiting NYSC’s approval for work to begin; and expressed delight at the Director- General’s passion for the project to come to fruition.

He said, “the inspiration behind the philanthropic gesture was his desire to give back to the society, for the benefit of mankind.”

He commended the NYSC for its unwavering commitment to youth empowerment over the years, through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training