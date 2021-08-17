NYSC mandates COVID-19 vaccination for Corps members

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has directed youth corps members yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to promptly present themselves for the jabs at government accredited centers across their state of deployment.

He said that the directive had become imperative to ensure youths undergoing the scheme are protected from the deadly respiratory disease, particularly the Delta variant that has also find its way into the country.

The Director-General made the call in a nationwide virtual address to corps members at the end of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream I orientation course on Tuesday. He said “present yourself for COVID-19 vaccination; there is nothing harmful with the vaccine.”

He also urged the corps members to sensitise Nigerians on the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols of COVID-19. He added that “for you to be protected, please get yourselves vaccinated, and in all the communities that you will be deployed, sensitise the people about the vaccine; tell them that there is nothing harmful about it.

“Protect yourselves so that you can protect others. Do not let down your guards; you must adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols of COVID-19. Ensure you always wear your face mask properly, wash your hands regularly, apply hand sanitisers where necessary, and maintain social distancing.”

To ensure the safety of the youth corps members at all times, the director-general advised them to seek refuge at military barracks when their journeys within the country extend beyond 6 p.m.

Ibrahim, who frowned at night journeys often embarked upon by some NYSC members, urged the youths to approach the corps members’ lodge, NYSC state secretariates, and palaces near their travel locations.

He said that the scheme partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the national and state levels, including transport unions to ensure their safety while travelling within the country.

He said “I urge corps members to approach military barracks, corps members’ lodge, NYSC state secretariats, and palaces to pass the night whenever their journey extends beyond 6 p.m. I also urge you not to board vehicles by the roadside, but to go to designated motor parks. This will help to ensure your safety.

The director-general charged corps members to remain security conscious and avoid indulging in acts that could endanger their lives. He added that “your parents have invested so much in you, the Federal Government cares for you, NYSC loves you and we do not want anything untoward to happen to you.”

Ibrahim admonished the corps members against negative use of social media, urging them to rather use the platform to promote national unity and integration.

He also advised them against engaging in cybercrime and drugs, and pursue their dreams with passion and commitment.

