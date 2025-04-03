NYSC ex-DG regains freedom 56 days after abduction

The former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), has regained his freedom after being held hostage for 56 days by gunmen.

A family member who pleaded anonymity revealed to The Guild that after the ransom payment demanded by the kidnappers, they went silent for a week before finally allowing Tsiga to communicate with his loved ones.

The anonymous source further disclosed that although the abductors later demanded additional funds, no further payments were made.

Meanwhile, there are conflicting reports regarding the ransom paid. While some sources suggest N60 million was handed over to the kidnappers, the relative stated that the actual amount was nearly three times higher, but he refused to divulge the exact ransom paid.

The Guild had reported that Tsiga was kidnapped on February 5, 2025, from his hometown in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, along with nine other individuals.

Despite his family paying a ransom, he remained in captivity for several more weeks before his eventual release.

A senior military official who also confirmed his release reported that Tsiga is in good health and is being transported to Abuja from Zamfara State. His family members have expressed immense relief over his safe return.