NYSC deploys over 2000 corps members to Bauchi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed more than 2,050 corps members to Bauchi State for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 orientation exercise.

The deployment underscores the scheme’s commitment to engaging Nigerian youth in national service while promoting unity, discipline, and skills development among fresh graduates embarking on their mandatory one-year service.

The corps members are expected to undergo a structured orientation programme designed to prepare them for their primary assignments, community development service, and other core components of the NYSC scheme.

The Bauchi State NYSC Coordinator, Kufre Umoren, disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to Umoren, registration of corps members will take place from January 21 to January 23 at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 23, while the orientation exercise will run until February 10.

Umoren emphasised that only corps members duly certified as genuine graduates would be admitted into the camp.

“Discreet screening of the corps members will be conducted to guard against intrusion or impersonation,” he stated.

The coordinator further advised corps members to adhere strictly to the registration timeline as well as all camp rules and regulations.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the scheme’s extant rules,” he warned.

He also cautioned against late-night travel, urging corps members to prioritise their safety while journeying to the camp.

Umoren tasked the corps members with punctuality, diligence, and strict compliance with the dress code, noting that any violations would attract appropriate sanctions.