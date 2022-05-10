NYSC conducts free medical services for 550 Delta residents

As part of its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) programme aimed at enabling easy access to quality healthcare, the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) has conducted free medical services for no fewer than 550 residents of Ethiope West Local Government Area in Delta State.

The programme was said to have been necessitated by the need to ease the burdening health challenges on shoulders of rural dwellers through a free platform that is affordable and accessible.

NYSC Coordinator in Delta, Olusegun Alao, said that the programme was a platform for promotion of the wellbeing of indigenes at the grassroots by granting them easy access to free and quality healthcare.

He noted that NYSC through this programme aid had donated over 300 wheelchairs to beneficiaries across the state and that it would continue to push for quality healthcare in rural areas.

Alao, who was represented by an Assistant Director, Augustine Iwu, during the programme on Tuesday, said that since inception, over two million persons have benefited from the rural health initiative, with support from partners worldwide.

He said: “I am pleased to report that since inception, over two million persons have benefited from this rural health initiative, with support from partners worldwide.

“We have recorded achievements in the area of national unity and integration, health care delivery, rural infrastructure, mass literacy, education, sports and other social services,”

He further urged residents to desist from self-medication and that they should keep their environments clean and always visit hospitals when they notice any abnormality.

On his part, a representative of the LGA, Samuel Otohareri, said that the community was delighted with the activities of the NYSC in the area, and that the HIRD was an exceptional initiative.

Otohareri called on the people to come out en-masse to receive medical consultation, treatment and referral for whatever ailment they were suffering from.

Also, he appealed to NYSC staff and the corps medical team carrying out the outreach, not to be in haste but to ensure that every indigent of the community was attended to appropriately.

