NYSC clears air on corps members mobilization across war zones

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed media reports stating that the agency may send corps members to war zones, stressing that the statements were not true.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed media reports stating that the agency may send corps members to war zones, stressing that the statements were not true.

Reacting to The Guild story, that the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim said that corps members may be sent to possible war zones as they are part of the national defence policy of Nigeria, the agency has disclosed that the Director-General never said corps members were being mobilized for war as being reported by some media outlets.

The NYSC national directorate in Abuja, in a statement made available to newsmen through its Deputy Director (Publications), Emeka Mgbemena, said the DG had stated that in line with the National Defence Policy, that Corps Members are like soldiers on reserve, because their education, exposure, and sophistication, can make them easily adaptable to military training. The statement reads in part, “This is to clarify the misrepresentation of the NYSC Director-General’s recent interview with the media currently trending on the social media. Through the statement on Friday, Mgbemena said NYSC would continue to safeguard the interest of corps members.