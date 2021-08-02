NYSC cautions corps members against divisive rhetorics, actions

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has cautioned corps members to shun acts capable of promoting disunity and division in the country.

He said rather than toe the line of disunity and engage in acts capable of tearing apart the fabric that holds the nation together, it was important the youths undergoing the scheme promote what can be achieved in a united Nigeria.

Ibrahim noted that through the commitment and conduct of corps members, their host community would also see the positives of good neighborliness and what lies ahead in terms of development in a united, peaceful Nigeria.

Ibrahim gave the charge on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of Batch “B” Stream 1 Corps members at the temporary NYSC Orientation Camp, Amada, Gombe State. He said that instead of preaching division of the country, the Corps members should be ambassadors of peace and unity.

“Always promote the unity of the country, let the spirit of NYSC lives in you. As nation builders; you must refrain from all forms of cybercrimes, drive your vision with passion, do not cut corners,” he said.

He urged the corps members to respect the culture and values as well as contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities.

The DG stressed the need for the corps members to seek permission before travelling in view of the spate of road accident and security challenges in the country.

“Recently, corps members have been involved in motor accidents, therefore, it is mandatory to take permission before embarking on a journey,” he said.

In her remark, the State’s NYSC Coordinator, Ada Imoni, said that the corps members were expected to participate in four cardinal programs during the Service year including Orientation Course, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service (CDS), and Passing Out Parade (POP).

Imoni said that the programmes were designed to instill the core values of the scheme in Corps members for effective and efficient service delivery during the service year.

Imoni commended the effort of the DG for sustaining the visibility of the scheme via programmes such as the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), resuscitation of NYSC half hour, and the recent inclusion of Corps members as enumerators for the Federal Government’s National Home Grown Feeding programme.

She admonished the 1,365 corps members made up of 650 males and 715 females to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols to stem spread of the pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

