NYSC cautions corps members against cultism, drug abuse 

The National Youth Service Corps has admonished corps members to shun acts capable of hindering them from fulfilling their potential in life, saying engaging in such could destruct the objective of the scheme.

The NYSC also warned them to avoid illicit drugs, cultism, and other social vices that could jeopardize the great future they are destined for, adding that they should endeavor to keep good company at all times.

Speaking on Monday, the Gombe State NYSC Coordinator, Ada Imoni gave the charge while declaring the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation course closed in the state. The ceremony was held at the temporary orientation camp in Amada community in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

Imoni said the advice was imperative in view of the need for corps members to ensure that the objective of the scheme in line with its mandate was achieved.

“May I crave the indulgence of corps members to shun any form of social vices like drug abuse, bigotry, membership of cult groups, indecent dressing, and hate speech among others.

“Remember you are the responsibility of the government since the day you answered the call to serve your fatherland, but you must help us to keep you safe,’’ she said.

The state coordinator called on the corps members to make positive impacts by being “dependable agents of transformation, symbols of national integration and rapid socio-economic development.”

She further advised corps members to dedicate themselves to the progress and development of the nation in order to bring positive advancement to their host communities.

Imoni appealed to corps members to live peacefully with their host communities and ensure that they foster unity in their respective places of primary assignments.

On the 48th years anniversary of NYSC, the state coordinator said the scheme had remained “a beacon of hope in the country’s mission for a united nation.

“It has exposed millions of youths to the cultures and traditions of our pluralistic society while imparting skills and experiences to enhance those you have acquired in schools,” she said.

She added that anyone found wanting would be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws.

