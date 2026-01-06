NYSC 2026 Batch A orientation course to begin Jan. 21

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the commencement date for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Course for prospective corps members across the country.

The scheme disclosed that the three-week orientation exercise will begin simultaneously nationwide, with camp registration, swearing-in and closing ceremonies scheduled as part of the programme.

According to the statement, camp registration will take place from Wednesday, January 21, to midnight of Friday, January 23, 2026, while the swearing-in ceremony is slated for Friday, January 23.

In a statement issued by the corps on its official social media handle on Tuesday, it noted that the orientation course will be held across all 37 NYSC orientation camps nationwide.

“Camp Registration for all Corps Members will take place from Wednesday, 21st to midnight of Friday 23rd, January, 2026. The Swearing-in Ceremony holds on Friday, 23rd January, 2026, while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 10th February, 2026.”

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, also advised prospective corps members to prioritise their safety while travelling to their states of deployment. He urged them to avoid night journeys and adhere strictly to the orientation schedule to ensure a smooth exercise.

The NYSC, established in 1973 to promote national unity and integration after the Nigerian Civil War, uses the orientation camp as the foundation of the service year, during which corps members undergo paramilitary drills, skills acquisition training, lectures on national issues and cultural activities aimed at fostering unity across ethnic and religious lines.